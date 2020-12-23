The Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev Ephraim Ikeakor, and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have both spoken out against what they described as the high cost of governance and the alarming level of corruption in Nigeria, saying a combination of the two are killing the country economically and politically.

Bishop Ikeakor, who made this known in his homily, during the burial of Mrs Millicent Nnenna Ukachukwu, wife of Chief Nicholas Ukachukwu, called on political leaders ‘to amend their ways and ensure that the public funds meant for the people are put into judicious use and not wasted on self-aggrandisement and sponsoring one’s extravagance’. He warned that leaders who insist on syphoning public funds for personal use would face the wrath of God.

Speaking to journalists after the event, Obi said that the first step towards exiting the present economic recession the country has fallen into is cutting the cost of governance which he described as outrageous and not sustainable.

He said: “Good governance in any nation is achieved by careful planning. When I was the governor of Anambra State, we planned carefully, budgeted properly and looked inwards to bridge budgetary gaps, by weeding out things that were not necessary. One of the things we did was to close down numerous guest houses and lodges we had here and there.”