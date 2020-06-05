Businesses in Nigeria have been advised to invest in digital capabilities as one of the critical strategies to survive post-COVID-19. Former Managing Director, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr.Philip Ikeazor, who is currently a Director at Tideway Advisory Limited, gave this advice during a webinar on the effects of COVID-19 on business operation, organised by the Nigerian chapter of University of Buckingham Alumni Association.

According to him, the transition to contactless operations has gained currency during this crisis, hence businesses must take proactive steps to remain in business after the crisis.

“Healthcare is a classic case; in the UK, less than 1 per cent of medication consultations were recorded in 2019 but under the lockdown, 100 per cent of consultations are occurring remotely,” he said. “There is already a big shift to digital and online channels by banks. Online banking rose by 90 per cent during the crisis in the UK, while in Nigeria, electronic bills payment rose by 36.6 per cent during the lockdown.”

Ikeazor added that educational institutions globally have also embraced remote learning, adding that car manufacturers in Asia have developed virtual showrooms.

He said businesses in the country would also need to improve their risk management capabilities as vulnerabilities would continue to exist in the operating environment. “Organisations that have a proactive and structured approach to risk management will always stay ahead of the curve as the next crisis emerges.