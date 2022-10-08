The Ikeja Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture and the Responsible Leaders Concepts Ltd., announce that preparations have been concluded to inaugurate a “Video Wealth” project aimed at tackling unemployment and poverty around the world especially, in Africa.

The “Video Wealth” provides an opportunity for the young and old people alike to make money, using their phones and data, one of the organisers of the event, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Founder of Responsible Leaders Concepts and the President of Ikeja Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Amb. Dr. Edward Olutoke, said in a statement that the group had set up verpitable and highly impactful platforms for the discovery, rewarding and promotion of talents in Nigeria and the world at large.

He said that the platforms would give people the opportunity to turn their passion into videos which would turn to good money for them.

“This project is for everybody, Justin anyone who has a phone and has not been making money with it, your phone is an asset to put money in your pocket not a liability.

“We are taking internet money to the grassroots; to the people who really need it,” Olutoke said.

According to him, this platform will be presented to the public in Lagos on Oct. 30 at Eko FM Hall, LTV Compound, Ikeja, Lagos, by 4p.m.

He added that the same event would take place at Sharon Ultimate Hotels, Area 3, Garki, Abuja, on Oct. 31 by 5 p.m.

“This is novel, it is fresh, it will take millions out of poverty. This is our own gift to Nigeria at 62.

“It’s an assignment, we encourage all well meaning people in the world to join us in empowering our young people and linking many more people to the huge money making opportunities on the internet.

“Interested members of the public who may not have the opportunity to be at the unveiling can access the free opportunity on www.videowealth.live.

“Video content is the new gold and oil in the world, Africans should not be left out.

“This new video wealth project is a game changer, it’s what you need to take a look at,” Olutoke said.(NAN