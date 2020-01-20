Romanus Okoye, Lagos

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of two robbery suspects, Michael Aderemi, 24, and Olalekan Adeshokan, 23, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs OO Fajana, did not take the defendants’ plea but ordered them to be remanded at the centre until February 20 for the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice.

The defendants were charged with conspiracy and robbery, offences which contravene Sections 411 and 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Inspector Patrick Ebri, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 4, 2019, at Oshodi Area of Lagos. He alleged that the defendants and other accomplices, now at large, had constantly attacked and robbed people in the area.

He also alleged that the duo attacked Mr Folorunsho Adedamola, collected his iPhone valued at N180,000, N5,000 in cash and an MTN connected phone valued at N9,500, while armed with a dagger, toy pistol and a cartridge. Ebri told the court that the defendants were about to rob another victim when they were apprehended.