The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) on Wednesday appealed to customers over the ongoing power shortage being experienced in its operational network.

Mr Felix Ofulue, Head, Corporate Communications, IE, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikeja that the power shortage was being experienced across the country due to low gas supply to electricity generation companies.

Ofulue said: “We are appealing to our esteemed customers to be patient because the situation is beyond our control.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said the gas shortage has restrained the ability of many thermal power stations to generate optimally.

” This situation is going to persist till the next few days as some of the power plants are undergoing maintenance, but after then, we are hoping that normalcy will be restored.”

He said the electricity distribution company was committed to improving its services to customers and had introduced several initiatives toward achieving the objective.

However, a group, the All Electricity Consumers Protection Forum, on Wednesday called for an overhaul of the electricity sector value chain due to epileptic power supply in the country.