By Adewale Sanyaolu

Ikeja Electric has bagged three latest International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certifications: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 in recognition of its effective implementation of Occupational Safety & Health, Environment Management and Quality Management processes.

In addition, the DisCo also emerged as one of the runners-up for the ‘Most Responsive Organisation to COVID-19 Crisis at the Nigeria Risk Awards 2020, and also bagged the AfriSAFE Merit Award 2020.

The management of Ikeja Electric, last week, was presented the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management System), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) 2020.

Speaking on the achievements, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said the company had again reaffirmed its commitment to high standards in line with global best practices. According to her, these prestigious awards demonstrate that IE management processes and operations are effectively conducted by quality policies and forward-thinking leadership.

She said: “We are indeed honoured by these certifications. I am dedicating these achievements to the entire management and staff who continuously give their best through strategic initiatives and innovation that deliver growth, improved service delivery and customer satisfaction for the brand.”