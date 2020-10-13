Ikeja Electric (IE) says its September bills were computed in line with the agreement on electricity tariffs reached by the Federal Government and labour unions in the country.
The electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) made the clarification in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday following complaints by its customers on the high tariffs issued to them.
It said : ” As you are aware, the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) was introduced on Sept. 1.
“However, on Sept. 28, the tariff was suspended by the Federal Government, to allow for further consultation with the labour union.
“The DisCos were then advised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to revert to the previous tariffs, with effect from Sept 28.
“To this effect, the current bill (September) has been computed on a pro- rated basis to reflect the 27days (Sept 1 – 27) of the new tariff and the three days ( Sept 28 – 30) of the previous tariff.”
According to the DisCo, under the SRT which was suspended on Sept. 28, Non- Maximum Demand customers on Band A with minimum of 20 hours supply per day are charged N53.87/kwh.
It said Band B Customers with minimum 16hours supply per day are charged N49.23/kwh, while Band C with minimum of 12hrs per day are charged N42.73/kwh.
“However, Band D and E customers with 8 hours and 4 hours supply per day respectively are not impacted by the SRT, their bill still remains based on previous tariff, ” the DisCo added. (NAN)
