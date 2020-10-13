Ikeja Electric (IE) says its September bills were computed in line with the agreement on electricity tariffs reached by the Federal Government and labour unions in the country.

The electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) made the clarification in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday following complaints by its customers on the high tariffs issued to them.

It said : ” As you are aware, the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) was introduced on Sept. 1.