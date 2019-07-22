Ikeja Electric (IE), at the weekend inaugurated the newly completed 15 MVA Obawole injection substation to serve residents of Obawole, Iju and parts of Abule Egba, all in Ifako Ijaiye Local Government of Lagos.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ikeja Electric, Mr. Anthony Youdeowei, said the investment was aimed at improving the socio economic activities of residents and businesses within the coverage area of the new substation. The IE boss said the decision of the company to embark on the capital project remained one of the cardinal objectives of lighting and energising every community within its network coverage area. He lauded the co-operation received from members of Obawole community insharing the vision of IE to ensure that the project was completed on schedule.

Also speaking, the Business Manager of IE, Iju Undertaken, Mr. Henry Adelakan, appreciated the understanding of all community members for the period the project lasted, adding that their believe in him and the management of IE brought the project to fruition. He said the injection substation will go a long way in boosting economic activities within the affected communities as the two hour daily supply of electricity being experienced hitherto would become a thing of the past with daily supply rising to 18 hours.

Adelakun disclosed that the project has helped to move revenue collection efficiency from 43 percent to about 95 percent. He, however appealed to members of the community to ensure prompt settlement of their electricity bills which now stands at about N400 million, adding that IE may be compelled to disconnect debtors from its supply system.

The Business Manager also tasked the leadership of the community to call residents to order to stem the rising wave of energy theft, meter bypass, illegal connection and all forms of vices that are counterproductive to the cordial relationship that exists between IE and the community.

He assured that all complaints related to estimated billing would be addressed through a committee that has been put in place by IE and the Business Undertaking office, urging residents with disputed and outrageous bills to come forward for speedy resolution. Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of Ifako Ijaiye Local Governement, Mr. Oloruntoba Oke, while thanking the management of IE for the completion of the project, tasked resident to ensure the prompt settlement of their electricity bills.

He said the community should take ownership of the project and to see it as their own by ensuring that all forms of vandalism that will be a setback to the project is addressed.