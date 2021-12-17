By Bunmi Ogunyale

Ikeja Electric has assured its over 700,000 customers across the six business units of improved service delivery.

The firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mrs. Folake Soetan made the appeal at the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission Complaints Resolution meeting in Lagos yesterday.

According to her, the company has resolved to ensure that customers get value for their money as all complains and grey areas were noted and a drastic measure would be put in place to rectify them for a better service.

Her words; “From the feedback gotten from you all today, I noticed that we need to be improve on some areas. Having said that, I will personally work on those complains in order to give our customers reasons to smile once again.

“We cherish our customers because they take a special place in what we are doing. Let me say here that without the customers, there can’t be us. So, we would continue to strive for quality service for you all.”

Soetan also promised that new innovations aimed at customers satisfaction would be rolled out in the new year, saying plans are in place to continue with metering of more houses with pre-paid meters to put an end to estimated billings.

It would be recalled that Ikeja Electric introduced a Debt Discount initiative which provides various percentage discount options to enable customers pay off their outstanding bills and meet their financial obligations to the company.

Earlier in his remarks, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, who represented that Commission’s Chairman at the Customers engagement forum assured that the success recorded in the zero phase of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), would be replicated in subsequent phases to kick off in a few months.

