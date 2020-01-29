Adewale Sanyaolu

Ikeja Electric (IE) has announced a 22 per cent reduction in its Aggregated Technical and Commercial Loss reduction (ATC&C). ATC & C refers to Aggregated Technical and Commercial Loss reduction, which is the difference between the amount of electricity received by a Distribution Company from the Transmission Company and the amount of electricity for which it invoices its customers plus the adjusted collections loss.

The company said, it had successfully reduced her ATC&C losses from about 31.3 percent last year to 24.5 percent presently. Ikeja Electric’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Folake Soetan, disclosed this while giving highlights of the Disco’s performance, adding that Ikeja Electric took a bold step towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative.

The company explained that despite challenges that characterized the power sector in 2019, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) recorded several achievements last year including the reduction in ATC&C losses, introduction of e-billing system and improved sustainable power through its bilateral agreements. “2019 was a phenomenal year for us at Ikeja Electric. Despite the huge challenges we thrived and flourished. We tested new waters, learnt amazing lessons and set the pace in the Nigerian Power Industry. We were able to reduce our ATC&C losses from 31.3 per cent to 24.5 per cent, introduced e-billing, started the experiment towards improved sustainable power through the bilateral initiative and optimized our existing systems through innovations.”

Speaking further she said: “We are committed to providing access to affordable and reliable power supply in line with the SDG 7 as we pursue our vision of being the provider of choice where energy is consumed.

In 2020, we will deliver exceptional service to our customers, improve the quality of power supply and partner with the key industry players to build a sustainable power sector in Nigeria. ‘We are Ikeja Electric, We bring Energy to Live’,” she noted.