By Adewale Sanyaolu and Lukman Olabiyi

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ikeja Electric (IE) has renovated and upgraded the electrical workshop at Government Technical College, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, IE, Mrs Folake Soetan, , while inaugurating the workshop on Tuesday, the project was part her of organization’s efforts to support the improvement of technical capacity building in the state.

Soetan stated that the gesture was aimed at boosting technical education in the state, while complementing the efforts of government through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

She emphasised that the electricity distribution company remains passionate about giving back to communities where it operates.

Soetan said: “We care about our customers and we look for every opportunity to support them, through our CSR platform, which has touched thousands of lives positively.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the federal, state and local governments in providing quality education for our children and raising the future leaders of tomorrow.

“No doubt, the responsibility being handled by government is huge and demand is enormous. Government cannot do it all alone.

“That is why private organisations like Ikeja Electric throw their weight behind initiatives that support government and drive development. At IE we give back to the societies where we operate.

“Therefore, in line with our commitment toward education, we decided to rehabilitate the electrical workshop at Government Technical College, Ikorodu.”

She added that the upgraded workshop will enhance technical capacity building and create a conducive learning environment for the students.

Also speaking at the occasion, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, commended the company for it kind gesture.

Adefisayo who was represented by Dr Olufunke Oyetola, Director of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics, in the ministry, called for more partnership between the organization and the state.

She said the impact would definitely be meaningful to the students because the quality of learning would improve thereby enhancing their capabilities and potential.

On her part, Ms Moronke Azeez, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), said the board’s mission was to provide industry response and gender inclusive technical and vocational education.

Azeez said the board was not only interested in the training of the students but was also engaging technical partners to help create start-ups and employment opportunities for them.

She said the state currently had about 400 partners involved in the exercise, adding that there was a need for more private sector support of technical and vocational education in the state.

Earlier, Mrs Adegboyin Kenku, Principal, Government Technical College, Ikorodu, lauded Ikeja Electric for expending resources and time in order to impact on the lives of students and teachers.

Kenku said: “The students feel very comfortable in the workshop, they are excited to learn because of the conducive environment.

“Therefore, we want to express our gratitude to Ikeja Electric for being our partner in progress in nurturing and supporting the talents that will graduate from this college.

“We want to reassure them that we will maintain it. And we believe you hear positive news about our students,” she said.