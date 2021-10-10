By Adewale Sanyaolu

Ikeja Electric, at the weekend, launched Singleview, a web application aimed at assisting its teeming customers track their energy consumption and vending frequency.

According to the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for the power utility firm, Mr. Ugochukwu Obi-chukwu, the app will enable customers to carry out their activities under a synchronized system which allows them to buy electricity and view consumption over a period of time.

Obi-chukwu said riding on the back of that mantra, a lot of the products that it decided to create was customer driven and technology backed.

He noted that customers were only aware of the amount of energy bought, but not so kin on quantum of energy consumed.

