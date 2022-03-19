The annual tournament which features golfers from various states and clubs across the country is organized to honour the outgoing Captain, Mr. Hakeem Akintoye.

In a brief chat with the media in Lagos on Thursday, the Club captain said the event is a global practice by all golf clubs to appreciate the ongoing committee and usher in a new one to stir their activities in the next one.

Akintoye also thanked members of his committee for their steadfastness and for believing in him in the last year of managing the frontline club.

