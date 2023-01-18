From Fred Itua, Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has appealed to the international community to place the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; Imo Commissioner of Police and Head of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Imo State on a visa ban and watchlist over the alleged government role in the attack on the spokesman of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, motorcades conveying gunmen, and arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere, who is also the House of Representatives, PDP candidate for Ideato North South federal constituency, at his hometown in Akokwa, where four persons were killed including his Uncle.

It was noted that Governor Uzodinma, while reacting to the carnage, had accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement which he (the PDP candidate) allegedly reached with unknown gunmen and it was Ikenga’s breach of the agreement that led to the attack.

Reacting, ACJHR in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr Abubakar Isa, frowned at the silence of security services, particularly the ones in Imo state.

He said with their silence means they are probably part of the plot to assassinate Ugochinyere, hence the need for a ban and being placed on a watchlist by the international community.

The statement reads: “The sole mandate of security agencies is to do everything possible to prevent incidences capable of causing human death. It’s however sad that since this heinous crime was committed nothing has been done by the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Their silence means they are probably part of the plot to assassinate Ugochinyere, hence should Visa banned and watchlist by the international community.”

In a related development, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement accused the IGP of shielding governor Uzodimma’s aide, Chinasa Nwaneri who openly threatened to harm Ugochinyere.

In a statement by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf said the governor should be held responsible for the killings and destruction at Ikenga’s House.

He said: “A few weeks ago, Ikenga was openly threatened by one Chinasa Nwaneri who is one of the aides of the incumbent governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma. It’s been days since the attack yet nothing has been done, by the security agencies.

“It is really worrisome is that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Services. It is noteworthy that the protection of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of government. The security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour.”