From Judex Okoro, Calabar

It was glitz and glamour as Igbo socio-cultural group, Ikenga, in the University of Calabar (UNICAL) and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar, Cross River State, held its 2022 Cultural Day and New Year get-together.

The colourful event, which was spiced up with ‘iwa oji’, traditional dance from the women and men, and a rendition of some Igbo folklores, attracted erudite academics and other top dignitaries of Igbo extraction. There was also a thanksgiving mass at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, UNICAL, that preceded the event.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Ikenga UNICAL/UCTH is an association of senior staff of Igbo extraction in the university and the teaching hospital, which started about 34 years ago with the late Prof. V. C. Uchendu as the pioneer president. Some of its aims include to unite Igbo, cater for members’ welfare and ensure that members understand the workings of the university and the hospital as well as to promote Igbo culture within the institution. Members of the association are encouraged to live an upright life.

In line with its tradition, this year’s event witnessed the honouring of some of its members for their outstanding contributions to the growth of the group as well as clinking glasses for the survival of their members during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event, the president of Ikenga UNICAL/UCTH, Prof. Rufus Okoro, commended members of the group for turning out en mass and their contributions to the growth of the association.

Okoro said the get-together also afforded the group the opportunity to thank God for His faithfulness, and reminded them of the need to further unite and close ranks to take Ikenga to greater heights.

The president expressed optimism that Ikenga would continue to wax strong, saying it would act as a credible platform for the promotion of the culture and tradition of the Igbo.

According to him, “Ikenga was particularly happy with the developmental strides of some of its members, a cogent reason they have decided to honour them in appreciation of their contributions to the growth of the group. All our members honoured this year are committed members of Ikenga and I encourage others to be inspired by their works.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Three academics, Prof. Ambrose Anyawu Alaribe, Prof. Mike Onu and Prof. Anthony Emeribe, were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the growth of Ikenga.

Also, a former vice-chancellor of UNICAL, Prof. James Epoke, a friend of the group, described Ikenga as a “respected and reputable group,” saying he was happy to identify with them.

He said Ikenga has continued to grow from strength to strength due to quality leadership, even as he encouraged members to always be on the same page in order to move the group to higher levels.

Responding on behalf of the award recipients, Prof. Alaribe appreciated Ikenga for the award and pledged his continuous support for the group.

His words: “I am highly excited because, instead of Ikenga attending my burial, they are celebrating me while I am alive. I will never forget this honour. I pledge my continuous support for Ikenga’’

The don, who described Ikenga as “one big family,” urged members to always embrace peace and unity as a veritable tool for the upliftment and growth of the group.

Other notable Igbo leaders who attended the event were the former president of Ohanaeze, Cross River State, Ugoji Nwabueze, president of the Igbo community and vice-chairman of NBA, Calabar, Chief Fidelis Onyebueke, and president, Igbo Congress, Cross River State, Prince Raymond Atulomah.