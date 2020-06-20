Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, has threatened to drag the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu Abubakar, to International Criminal Court (ICC) if he fails to release spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, unconditionally.

He further threatened to pursue visa ban to be placed on the police boss should he fail to withdraw the strigent bail conditions placed on detained spokesperson.

The political activist also argued that the police boss would have known that no serving Permanent Secretary will be courageous enough to stand in for an opposition leader, urging the police authority to reconsider its stand.

In May, a Federal High Court in Abuja, in a suit labelled, FHC/ABJ/CS/475/2020, barred the House of Representatives Committee from continuing with the hearing of the case against Ugochinyere. But deapite the court order, police went ahead and detained the the CUPP’s spokesperson.

Reacting to the development in a statement released he issued on Saturday, he condemned the arrest, insisting that the police authority had violated the law arresting him despite a valid court order restraining such arrest by the police.

Demanding an unconditional and immediate release of the opposition voice, the political activist said that the police is a Nigerian Police Force and not the National Assembly or APC Police Force, hence the IGP should obey the court order.

“I call on the Police IG to urgently review the bail condition given to Ikenga, and respect the court order restraining the police from arresting him. This is an attempt to silence the voice of the opposition. If the APC National Assembly leadership doesn’t have anything to hide, then they should go to Court,” Frank said.

He also warned that if the police boss refuse to obey the rule of law and the Court order restraining his men from arresting Ikenga, he will have no option than to report IGP to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also ask that a visa ban should be placed on the police boss.

While calling on the Inspector General to be professional in his duty, Frank urged him not to allow himself to be used by politicians who will not be in the office forever.

“I also demand that the police authority should tender a public apology for this illegal arrest,” the statement read.