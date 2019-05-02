World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas is in a stable condition after having a heart attack while training with Porto.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper, who won football’s greatest prize with Spain in 2010, was taken to hospital on Wednesday where he is being treated.

Casillas had been working at the PortoGaia Training Centre on Wednesday morning in preparation for their league encounter with Aves this weekend.

Spain goalkeeper Casillas won three Champions League titles, and La Liga five times, at Real Madrid.

He was also part of the national squad that won two successive European Championships, in 2008 and 2012, and the World Cup in 2010.

Porto confirmed the worrying news on Twitter, with the message: ‘Always together! Strength, Iker!’, along with an image of Casillas with fans at his unveiling after signing for the club.

The club also posted an official statement on their website, which crashed due to the number of people wanting to read an update on the legendary goalkeeper’s status.

The statement says: ‘Iker Casillas suffered an acute myocardial infarction during Wednesday morning training session held at the PortoGaia Training Centre in Olival.

‘The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto. Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem solved.’