By Joe Apu

Nigeria’s 1980 African Nations Cup hero, Kadiri Ikhana, has called on the government to pay better attention to its aged stars instead of eulogising them after they pass on.

Ikhana, who had coached several clubs in Nigeria, winning laurels for BCC Lions of Gboko, El-Kanemi of Maiduguri, Kano Pillars, Enyimba International among others, stated this while reacting to the death of late Coach Joe Erico who passed on last Thursday in his Lagos home.

“Government should give a little more care to its ex-internationals. In our younger days, we gave our all to the nation and should not be thrown away without a care in our old age.

“No doubt, death is inevitable, but some care will go a long way in showing that Nigeria cares.”

Ikhana noted that it’s sad that Coaches Stephen Keshi, Shuaibu Amodu and Erico passed on without government paying them their entitlements after their Mali 2002 outing even after securing a qualification ticket for Nigeria to the Korea/Japan 2002 FIFA World Cup.

“I know that in England, the country pays a stipend monthly to her ex-internationals for their upkeep, but that is not the case with Nigeria. While we were still talking about the demise of Erico, another ex-international, Nwabueze Nwankwo, also passed on Friday. We pray for their souls to rest in peace.”