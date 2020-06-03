Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the June 23 and 24 gubernatorial primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Messrs Gideon Ikhine, Kenneth Imasuangbon and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama have obtained nomination forms.

This is coming as the party, formally closed the sale of its Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, yesterday.

Ikhine told journalists in Abuja shortly after submitting his forms that he is confident that the party will nominate him as its candidate in the September 19 governorship poll.

The gubernatorial hopeful promised to win the state for the PDP, stating that with him as the opposition party candidate, the party will become the ruling party in Edo from November this year.

“In the wisdom of the party leadership under his leadership, Chief Lucky Igbinedon, the party leaders met at this time that we don’t need to zone it to any part of the state. So the governorship is open to every part of the state so that we can get the best candidate. Like you know I am from the central. Central has never fielded any candidate for governorship in Edo state and lost,” he said.