Comedian Ayo Makun popularly known as AY, including actors Chinedu Ani Emmanuel aka Alhaji Musa and Zubi Michael have been named as brand ambassadors for IKI Leads, a packaging/marketing company of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Held in Lagos, the signing ceremony was attended by top management staff of the company including the Managing Director/CEO, Innocent Onwunali, partners, friends and associates.

Justifying the need for the deal, Onwunali said it was part of efforts to reposition the company as a truly global brand. “The choice of the brand ambassadors was most important because the ideas and ideals of the IKI Leads’ range of products would be better served through the co-operation and support of the artistes. The contract, which is for an initial one year, is renewable if both parties are satisfied with the outcomes,” he stressed.

Highpoint of the occasion was the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IKI Leads and the new brand ambassadors, and witnessed by the company’s lawyer and other personalities.

Speaking on the deal, AY expressed happiness, saying it’s an opportunity to serve. “For me, this is a line of duty and what it means is that the AY brand has been recognised, and based on the recognition, I have been given an assignment. As an ambassador, I know what it takes, and I know what is expected and I know what is required.

“Inasmuch as there is that aesthetic balance from both the brand that we represent in our capacity to do what we have to do, we just go all out there and work. Yes, this is to say that IKI Leads didn’t make a wrong choice. This is a good one and coupled with the fact that I’m very familiar with my two other brothers. Apart from being entertainers, we are also fans of each other’s works. What it means is that collectively, we are going to make the brand great.”