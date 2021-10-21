Renowned Lagos-based gospel record label, TWC Records, has revealed that it will continue to create good music, develop talents, bring artistes to fame, as far as gospel music is concerned.

Amachree Ikijana, A&R manager, TWC Records, who represented the CEO, Mr. Sly Etuk, made this known when the company unveiled a new artiste signed to its label, Afamefune Emmanuel Nnamdi (Minister Adam), and the music album of a fast-rising artiste, Joshua Israel.

Ikijana recalled that, earlier in the year, “we unveiled Peterson Okopi and now we are unveiling two artistes, Afamefune Emmanuel Nnamdi (Minister Adam) and Joshua Israel.

“I have studied a lot of record labels in the country; they would sign artistes and, three years after, they have not done anything for the artistes, but in TWC Records we make a difference in the lives of our artistes and they are doing well.

“Gospel music is actually a virgin ground and the potential has not been fully tapped. The lie is that there is no money in the gospel music that has been sold to up-and-coming artistes and that has affected the gospel industry because young artistes would feel there is no money and that will make them to shift their focus on secular music.

“If you do what you are supposed to do even in gospel music, you will make a lot of money. We are doing the right thing that will generate money for the artistes,” he said.

Joshua disclosed that: “Gospel music was a very attractive part of work that the enemies want to use to bring down the artistes. We have been going through a lot of processes and we are still learning. One thing that I know is that God doesn’t put you out there unless you are ready and He cannot project you prematurely. If God is doing this thing within us, it means that we can be trusted with fame, discipline and its a continuous thing. As we grow, we learn and unlearn and God is helping us.”

It is not by our strength and he has been helping us amend will still help us.

Some of the tracks in Joshua’s new album include Alade Ojo, Tell The World, Beautiful, Yahweh, Good, I’m The One, Overflow, Holy Fire, All Power, We See You, EMI-Mimo and Yes and Amen.

While Afam noted there is no other purpose for him outside of the gospel. For me to actually do what the Lord has called me to do, it has to be within the gospel music. The reality is, there is a joy that I have when am fulfilling purpose than when am just doing it. That achievement and satisfaction that am doing is what God has called me to do serves as satisfaction for me.

