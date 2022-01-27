The communities of Irewole, Isokan and Ayedade Federal Constituency of Osun were agog as the residents, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) thronged out en masse to receive Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

They had besieged the popular Naira and Kobo area of Ikire to formally welcome the governor to the constituency with different solidarity songs and praises.

Oyetola had earlier received a nomination form purchased for him by his political associates to re-contest for second term, hence, his statewide consultations to prepare minds of the party loyalists ahead of February 19 party’s governorship primaries.

Receiving the governor and his entourage to his palace, the Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, lauded his monumental achievements in the last three years, saying he had done well to be returned for a second term.

The monarch who specifically thanked Governor Oyetola for restoring peace to his town after a protracted 34-year royal tussle, declared his unalloyed support for him and his Administration.

Also, the Alapomu of Apomu, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, who received the governor and his entourage to his palace said his kingdom was for him as his subjects are resolute to reciprocate his good gestures.

Oba Afolabi who thanked the governor for approving his nomination to be the king of the ancient town, said, “Indeed, you deserve a second term because one good turn deserves another. Going by your good works, you deserve to be returned to serve for another term. I have confidence in you and your government. Your government made me to be here today.”

Similarly, the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, applauded the governor for fulfilling all electoral promises made to the people.

The monarch who said the governor had achieved much in the last three years said he would be overwhelmingly supported for second term.

Addressing the people at Akire, Apomu and Olufi palaces, Governor Oyetola said the strategic engagement tour was to prepare the minds of the leaders and members of the party towards the forthcoming party’s primary ahead of the governorship election.

He said the engagement tour was aimed at further strengthening the existing unity among the loyalists of the ruling party and exposed them to the necessity to ensure victory for the party in all elections.

“I am very happy to be here today. As you know, our four years is coming to an end, and we deem it necessary to come for your permission and blessings. As we are rounding off the first four years, we are ready to recontest for another four years.

“With God and your support, we believe this is possible. We came purposefully to talk to our party leaders and members so as to formally inform them of our intention to recontest. We were here in 2018 and you prayed for us. Your prayers were in no doubt answered in view of all we went through, particularly the obvious challenges that we conquered.