Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun, Osun State, yesterday sentenced three armed robbers to death by hanging. The convicts are: Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu.

The conviction followed their involvement in a bank robbery that took place on February 12, 2016, in Ikirun when armed robbers simultaneously attacked First Bank, Union Bank and Skye Bank located on the same street by 3:30 pm.

On June 29, 2017, the accused persons were arraigned on a 10-count-charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others contrary to Section 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap. 34, Laws of Osun State, 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004 respectively.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Biodun Badiora, called five witnesses and tendered about 30 exhibits. The first defendant, Nuhu Jimoh, testified in his own defence, while the second and third defendants, Ndubisi David and Adeibigbe Ouwaseun called three witnesses each and also testified.

Justice Falola, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The counsels to the convicts, Sunday Atofarati, and Ajibade Omoyajowo , pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy.

Falola ,however,sentenced them to death by hanging and the guns recovered from the gang were forfeited to the Nigeria Police while the money recovered was handed to the Osun State Government.

During the robbery, seven members of the armed gang were killed by police at the scene, while others escaped with gunshot injuries. About 32 persons lost their lives, including two policemen on duty. Also, seven assorted ammunition including AK-47 brought to the scene by the robbery gang and N7,486,300.00 million that was carted away from the banks were recovered by the police.

A police officer, SP Oluwaseyi Adedayo, said that: “Nuhu Jimoh ,was standing at the junction, opposite one of the banks, holding a gun, blocking traffic and acting as sentry to cover up for the gang.” He said that a police officer, who arrived at the scene with the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), exchanged gun fire with Nuhu and injured him. Another police officer attached to one of the banks also testified against the robbers in the court.

He said that he and another officer saw Ndubisi putting the gun he was carrying in a refrigerator at the back of one of the banks before he was arrested.

He said that Aderibigbe Seun, was arrested inside Akinorun Grammar School which was one of the directions some of the armed gang headed to, with fresh injuries on him. He could not give any reason for his presence at the place.