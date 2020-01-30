Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State High Court sitting in Ikirun, Osun State and presided over by Justice Jide Falola on Thursday sentenced three armed robbers to death by hanging.

The convicts are Nuhu Jimoh, Ndubisi David and Aderibigbe Oluwasenu.

The punishment is in connection with their involvement in the bank robbery that took place on February 12, 2016, in Ikirun when armed robbers simultaneously attacked First Bank, Union Bank and Skye Bank located on the same street at 3:30 pm.

On June 29, 2017, the accused persons were arraigned on a 10-count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery, murder, illegal possession of firearms and others contrary to Section 6(b), 1(1) & (2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004, Section 319 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002, and Section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R11 L.F.N, 2004 respectively.

The prosecution counsel from the Ministry of Justice Barrister Biodun Badiora, in proof of the charge, called five witnesses and tendered about 30 exhibits.

The first defendant, Nuhu Jimoh, testified in his own defence, while the second and third defendant – Ndubisi David and Adeibigbe Ouwaseun, called three witnesses each, including themselves.

Justice Falola said that the prosecution counsel had proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and found them guilty.

The counsels to the convicts, Barrister Sunday Atofarati, and Ajibade Omoyajowo pleaded with the judge to tamper justice with mercy.

Justice Falola sentenced them to death by hanging. They also forfeited the guns recovered from them to the Nigeria Police as well as the money recovered to the Osun State government.

It would be recalled that seven members of the armed gang were killed by police at the scene, while others escaped with gunshots injuries.

About 32 persons lost their lives, including two policemen on duty.

Also, seven assorted ammunition including AK-47 brought to the scene by the robbery gang and N7,486,300.00k cash carted away from the banks were recovered by the police.

An eye witness who is also a police officer, S.P Oluwaseyi Adedayo, said that “Nuhu Jimoh was standing at the junction, opposite one of the banks, holding a gun, blocking traffic and acting as sentry to cover up for the armed gang.”

He said that a police officer who arrived at the scene with the police Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), exchanged gun fire with Nuhu and injured him.

Another police officer attached to one of the banks also testified against the robbers in the court.

He said that he and his co-officer saw Ndubisi putting the gun he was carrying in a fridge at the back of one of the banks before he was arrested.

He added that Aderibigbe Seun was arrested inside Akinorun Grammar School which was one of the directions some of the armed gang headed with fresh injuries on him. He could not give any reason for his presence.