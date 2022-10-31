From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

Eminent personalities and leaders of thought in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State have lauded the appointment of Oba Olalekan Akadiri as the new Akirun of Ikirun.

The stakeholders in Ikirun among whom are traditional chiefs, honorary Chiefs and prominent business men and women described the selection and subsequent appointment of Oba Akadirias the best thing to have happened to Ikirun.

Osun State government had last week announced the appointment of Oba Akadiri as the new Akirun of Ikirun.

Akadiri who hails from the Oba Ara ruling house succeeds Oba Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji 11 who joined his ancestors last year.

The stakeholders also prayed to God to grant the new monarch the wisdom and knowledge to direct the affairs of the town, just as they called on all the indigenes of the town to rally round the monarch for him to succeed.

Besides, they called on all aggrieved parties to sheath their swords and support the monarch in moving the town forward.

Also, they called on all residents of the town to allow peace reign in the ancient town, even as they enjoined all and sundry to maintain peace in the interest of the town.