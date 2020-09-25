A socio-cultural and political group, Ikono Middle Women Forum, of Ikom LGA, Akwa Ibom State, has elected its officials to run the affairs of the body for the next three years, with a charge by the Ikono Council secretary, ObongAnwan Ofon Michael, on the need for them to exhibit selfless service and always show themselves as virtuous women in positive ways.

The group has the aims and objectives of bringing the women of the community together towards advancing the cause of an egalitarian society through active participation in socio-cultural affairs, decision making on welfare as well as exercising their civic and civil responsibilities.

ObongAnwan Ofon Michael, in recognision of the women, thanked the paramount ruler’s wife and other stakeholders for their ingenuity and foresight in bringing them together for the progress of the community. She was elated that more women from all wards would vie for position, as she advixed.

The returning officers, Mrs. Susana Dan Uko and Princess Mary I. Edet, who were to midwife the election, were subsequently inaugurated as well as the observers. The wife of the paramount ruler, Akwa ObongAnwan Margaret Obop, charged candidates to be of good behaviour and to conduct themselves in a decent manner and live worthy lives that will always speak good about them. She solicited wholehearted support for winners that would soon emerge, arguing that power is of God Almighty and He gives to whom He so desires. She prayed for the smooth conduct of the election and a successful outcome devoid of rancor and acrimony.

The elected officers are Mrs. Aniebet Basil Umoh, president; Mrs. Alice Ezekiel, vice-president; Ime Jimmy, secretary; Uduak Andrew, assistant secretary.

Mary Etteidung, financial secretary; Janet Ukpetteh, treasurer; Ima Ediwe, PRO (1); Mandy Friday PRO (2); Glory Etim, welfare (1); Mercy Matthew, welfare (2); Eno Elijah Umiong, provost; and Mercy Freedom, of ex officio.

ObongAnwan Glory James, the supervisor for Ikono Local Government Council, shortly after the conclusion of the election, expressed satisfaction on the conduct as she congratulated the president and her team and solicited for support for the executive so that, according to her, Ikono will be able to move forward with Women in the forefront.

In her reaction, Mrs. Maria Eshiet (PS to the governor) advised women to embrace peace, as she enjoined the new executive to carry everyone along and advised them to imbibe the spirit of oneness as a guiding principle in the conduct of their official affairs, which should be an integral part of their community life.

The president, Aniebet Basil Umoh, on behalf of the exco, thanked God Almighty for His benevolence in the victory and promised to deliver the mandate of the group. She thanked the wife of the paramount ruler, the Ikono Council Secretary, stakeholders and the women of Ikono for their support and the confidence they reposed in her for the exalted position.