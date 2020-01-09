The police have announced that a boy, aged between 10 and 12, who was involved in motor accident around Jumofac and Haruna Bustop, Ikorodu, Lagos, is yet to be identified.

The accident occurred at the mentioned place, on December 23, 2019, at about 11am.

A source within Motor Traffic Division of the Nigerian Police, Owutu, Agric, disclosed that for over two weeks since the incident, nobody has either come forward to lodge complaint or to identify the victim.

The source called on any member of the public looking for any little boy within that age bracket to come forward to verify.