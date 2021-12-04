Ikorodu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) is organising its maiden trade fair, ”Ikorodu Division Expo (IKODIV Expo 2021), to explore business opportunities in the area.

The trade fair, holding between Dec. 2 and Dec. 12, Ikorodu, is organised in partnership with the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) and Lagos state Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

The ICCI President, Prof. Kunle Wahab, said that boosting trade and economic activities had always been the culture of ikorodu people and the trade fair would further promote it.

Wahab said that IKODIV Expo was emulating Ikorodu Trade Company (ITC) in promoting indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs.

”Whatever we are doing is just improving on what ITC started years back.

“When the ICCI was established, we thought it necessary to push for a trade fair in Ikorodu to promote indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The plans for the trade fair started in 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was stopped, however today it is a reality .

“We hope to make the IKODIV trade fair an annual fair and all roads will lead to Ikorodu yearly for the fair,” he said.

Also, Chief Tele Oduloye, ICCI first Vice- President, said it was good that the dream to have the fair materialised.

“This is the beginning of it all, we have had trade fairs in the past but we call this a maiden edition because of the collaboration between LASPOTECH, ICCI and MCIC, this is what makes it thick.

“The Lagos State Government is in full support of the IKODIV trade fair and want to see how we will synergize a good relationship between the gown and the town,” Oduloye said.

He said that ICCI rented the stalls at the fair for N20,000 for 10 days to exhibitors,

“We have made provision for a 100 exhibitors and vendors and we hope we will be able accommodate the crowd we are expecting this year,” he said

Also, Mr Abayomi Baruwa, ICCI Director General, expressed hope that businesses in the area would receive a boost.

“We are hopeful about our maiden IKODIV trade fair, we want to bring together businesses within Ikorodu division. It is our mandate as ICCI to assist the business community in the area.

“Our concern is to make sure there is rapid growth in terms of business and services. We want businesses to thrive in this environment

“This trade fair is a platform where businesses in the community can interact, liaise and get to meet potential buyers,” Baruwa said.

He noted that the fair was unique because after the 10-days, vendors could still display wares and services on the virtual platform all through the year. (NAN)

