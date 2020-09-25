As part of efforts to create awareness and fight paediatric cancer, Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club has donated a refrigerator and water dispenser to the Oncology Unit of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Adetokunbo Aranmolaran, the District Governor of Lions District 404 A1 Nigeria, who presented the gifts on behalf of the club to LUTH, stated that the support for the hospital was one of the core projects of Lions Club International, which include awareness and fight against paediatric cancer.

Aromolaran commended Ikorodu Diamond Lions Club president, Oladimeji Isola, and all the club members for being in the forefront of preaching the gospel of lionism and fight against childhood cancer.