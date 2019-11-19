Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State has commenced repair and palliative works on some community roads in the council area.

The Chairman, Wasiu Adesina, told newsmen during an inspection of the road works, yesterday that the intervention would reduce accidents and ease movement of motorists.

The council boss said the first phase of the road repairs would be carried out at Ota-Ona, Sheriff, Itunmoja, Sabo and Ladega, while the second phase would commence at Agbele Grammar School area.

“It is important to improve the state of our roads; we intend to do more than 15 roads. We are starting from Ota-Ona to Igbe junction, from Sheriff to Ita-Elewa, from Ota-Ona to Itunmoja with Ladega and so on.

“After that, we will move to Agbele Grammar School where we will do grading of the road and filling of potholes as the second phase.

“We pray the weather is friendly so we can do more repairs,” Adesina said.

The chairman said the major problem contributing to bad road is indiscriminate dumping of refuse inside drains.

He also warned car wash owners to create proper channels for water to pass through, instead of allowing it onto the roads, thus contributing to the deplorable state of roads.