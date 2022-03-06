From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Residents of Ikorodu in Lagos State will now enjoy more hours of electricity supply following the installation of a 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer in the area.

In a statement, TCN said that the transformer which was installed by the in-house engineers was energised at about 13.05pm on March 2, 2022.

The statement added that with the new 60MVA power transformer, the substation’s capacity to supply bulk electricity to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo) has increased by 30MVA.

“This is because TCN has decommissioned an old 30MVA transformer within the substation, which will be serviced and moved to other areas within its network that has a history of minimal electricity demand.

“This substation capacity upgrade will ensure that more power is made available for Ikeja Distribution Company (IKEDC) to take to its franchise areas within Ijeda and Ikorodu Local Government area axis” TCN, said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Mr. Chiedu Ugbo has expressed optimism that the installation of Lafia Transmission Substation would become Nigeria’s transmission hub with back feed to Abuja.

He noted that the substation would supply constant electricity to over 1 million households and businesses adding that the facility which is expected to boost electricity supply to at least one million households and businesses, will greatly improve the wellbeing of Nigerians in Nasarawa State.

Recall that the new 2X150MVA and 2x60MVA 330/132/33KV transmission substation built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.