By Sunday Ani

Chairman of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Wale Anomo, has commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff (CoS), Mr. Tayo Ayinde, for the death of his wife, Princess Adedoyin Raliat Ayinde.

Mrs. Ayinde, who died on Sunday in Lagos, after a brief illness, was aged 36.

In a statement, which was made available to the Daily Sun, Anomo who quoted the words of late American poet, Emily Dickinson, “Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality,” described the news as shocking anf unfortunate.

He said the loss of Mrs. Ayinde came at a time when she was very much needed. “She would have played an important role in the forthcoming general elections, especially in mobilizing the women fold.

“This is, indeed, a great trial from the unquestionable Lord, as she was a dutiful wife, a dependable ally, caring mother, highly humorous and committed to supporting you in all your assignment.

Part of the statement read: “Her death is, indeed painful but we take solace in the fact that she lived a beautiful, impactful and fulfilled life.

“This is to extend my heartfelt condolence to the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, on the demise of his beloved wife.

“On behalf of the good people of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area, I commiserate with you on this irreparable loss.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah console and strengthen you and other members of the family.

“It is also our prayer that the love of Allah enfolds you during this difficult times, and may He help you heal with the passage of time. May He free her from the torment of the grave and grant her eternal bliss.”