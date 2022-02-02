By Sunday Ani

The Chairman of Ikosi-Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Wale Anomo, yesterday, presented a budget of two billion, two hundred and twenty million, three hundred and twenty thousand, three hundred and forty-three Naira, five kobo (N2, 220, 320, 343.05) to the legislative arm of the Council.

Christened, “Budget of Restoration,” Anomo explained to the councilors that the LCDA hopes to receive N694, 020, 513.01 as statutory allocation from the federation account.

He further explained that while the Value Added Tax (VAT) was expected to be N1, 290, 724, 011.57, and the projected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) was put at N25, 217, 582.38; the State coordinated revenue was projected to be N40, 301, 948.02.

On expenditure, Anomo noted that the personnel cost for staff was put at N350, 558, 909.96 and N370, 459, 542.96 for teachers, while statutory deductions stood at N170, 171, 138.69.

He also stated that overhead was N797, 478, 450.86; social services project N212, 660, 920.23, while non-current assets were put at N318, 991, 380.35.

He told the councillors that with the proposed budget for 2022, he hoped to keep Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA on track to achieving economic prosperity and infrastructural growth, which would bring prosperity to all and not a select few.

He used the occasion to commend the legislators, management team and staff of the Council for their collaborative effort, which according to him, brought significant democratic dividends to the people within the shortest possible time as a result of the reordered 2021 budget.

“In addressing the needs of our people, we organised a town hall meeting otherwise known as stakeholders’ meeting on the 2022 budget, where we gave stakeholders the opportunity to contribute towards the direction of this budget.

“Our people in Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA have spoken and based on their feedback and yearnings, we have the budget of restoration for the 2022 fiscal year. I have the honour of presenting to this House for the 2022 fiscal year, a budget size of 2,220,320,343.05,” he said.

Leader of the House, Hassan Mustapha, in his speech, extolled the Chairman for the success recorded in the areas of infrastructure, education, health, security, agriculture and rural electrification within the short period the administration assumed office in 2021.

Assuring the Chairman of the continued support of the legislative arm, Mustapha said: “Mr. Chairman, on our part as the legislative council of Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA, it is a privilege to work with you as we remain resolute and full of optimism based on your antecedent that the score card shall remain vindictive in all spheres.

“We shall continue to do our very best to ensure that democratic dividend remains the priority of this administration, and at the same time crave for a more harmonious relationship between yourself, would-be cabinet members, management team, staff and legislative arm of government.”

The Leader also promised the House would give the budget the urgent attention it deserves.