Gilbert Ekezie

The Ikota Shopping Complex Owners and Operators Association (ISCOOA), Lagos, is seeking partnership with corporate bodies, captains of industries and investors to invest in the market, assuring them of greater return on their investments.

Public Relations Officer of the association, Mr Umezurike Austin Umezurike, made the call at 10th edition of ISCOOA Trade Fair titled; Ikota Must Flourish, held at the market recently.

He said this year’s Trade Fair was unique and unparalleled in many ways because there is new administration in place to signal and symbolise a complete and total new dawn.

Umezurike explained that theme of the trade fair is renaissance, a new ideological revolution, making it a paradigm shift from the old order, with new effective security system, rehabilitation of dry bones, improved power supply and transformation of the market to an international market, that it has always been. “We are working to ensure orderliness, so that owners and operators could achieve their objectives of flourishing in business.”

According to him operators generate about N5.5 billion every month. “It is a big market with quality. We have all kinds of business ranging from banking, boutique, electronics and the operators here are big time investors. We buy our fabrics from Israel, UK, England, Italy, France, and Vietnam etc. You hardly see China products here because quality is our watch word.”

Umezurike disclosed that the 14-day trade fair is to show that Ikota Shopping Complex is not only for the rich and that about one million customers would be expected to patronise operators during the period. “The fair will give opportunity for price slash ranging from 30, 50 and 70 per cent, depending on what the owner wants. The idea is to encourage customers to enjoy the Christmas season. We also want to correct the impression that Ikota Shopping Complex is meant for the rich, by telling the whole world that the market is not only for the rich, anybody is free to come. Our goods are of high quality and our prices are the best among all in our category. One does not need to own a flashy car to qualify to buy from the market.

So, the general thinking that Ikota Shopping Complete is for the rich is not true.”

The SCOOA PRO who said the market has products of all budget, thanked esteemed customers for their patronages, pointing out that without, them, the operator would not be in business.

Treasurer of the association, Mrs Paulette Iyiorah stated that the market has been making headway since the new administration came in due to commitment and useful ideas and contributions. “The leadership came into office face of the market has changed, unlike what we had in the past. We started by reconciling people and tackling the issues on ground. That was how we were able to make the market regain her lost glory.”