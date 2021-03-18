Setting a tone for activities at the club over the next 12 months, the newly elected committee at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 led by Dr. Innocent Meckson Okoro has perfected plans for the Captain’s National Inaugural tournament, tagged: Unity Cup Golf Championship 2021.

The event has been scheduled as follows: Thursday March 25 is arrival and practice round, while Friday 26 will witness competition day one with men of handicap 15 to 28 while ladies and veteran, guests with handicap 15 – 28 will take to the course.

Saturday 27th, which is competition day two, will be for men and guests with handicap 1 to 14 while gala dinner and awards will be held in the evening for the event sponsored by the Polaris Bank.

Speaking ahead of the first of its kind golf tourney, Dr. Okoro, the new Captain assured of compliance with all COVID-19 protocols while pleading for the support of corporate organisations and members of the club, saying he needs their help to run the club well.

“We are hoping for a very good year ahead of us. I also know that to succeed in this assignment, we will need the support of every member of the club and our corporate organisations, especially in the area of sponsorship of tournaments and Projects,” he said.