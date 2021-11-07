By Cosmas Omegoh

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has commiserated with the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the families of those who lost their lives in the collapsed 21-storey building located on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

In a release signed by the Director of Social Communications, of the archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Anthony

Godonu, Archbishop Martins also sympathised with all those who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the collapsed building. He said such

an unfortunate incident and similar cases could have been prevented with proper

regulation and strict monitoring by the relevant supervisory authorities.

The archbishop described the several incidents of collapsed buildings in Lagos State in recent

times and other parts of the country as alarming and called for closer monitoring

of those involved in the construction industry so as to curb the use of inferior materials and other unprofessional practices often associated with the industry practitioners.

