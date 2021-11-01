From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families who have lost loved ones in the 22-storey building collapse in Lagos, while some are still trapped.

The president urged authorities to step up efforts in rescue operations, while emergency institutions, including hospitals, should provide all the necessary support to safeguard the lives of the rescued.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he shared the sad moment with the people and the Government of Lagos State.

The president prayed for God’s intervention in the ongoing rescue operations.

