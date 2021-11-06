From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said he had already contacted his lawyers over what he described as a disgraceful publication by Sahara Reporters linking him with the collapsed 21-storey building under construction on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, “for prompt legal action.”

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo who said he was saddened by the events that occurred in Lagos on November1, described the report as despicable sponsored lies, stressing that he had never been involved, in any shape or form, in the development of the said property or any other land since he became vice president.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The VP, who condoled with the families and relatives of all those who have died, injured or affected in the collapse, said that he considered the painful loss of lives a horrible tragedy.

According to him, all his property and assets are publicly known, insisting that he had never spoken to the governor of Lagos State or any other official of the state government regarding the unsealing of the said building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, which subsequently collapsed.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“Let it be made absolutely clear that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo does not own and has never owned the said land.

“At no time whatsoever did the VP buy this or any other piece of land from Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, or entered into any transaction for the sale of that land or any other piece of land from Chief Ade-Ojo or anyone for that matter. All property and assets owned by the Vice President have been publicly declared,” the statement said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .