Moshood Adebayo

The enforcement campaign of the Special Committee on Clean Up of Ikoyi and Victoria Island, Lagos, was stepped up over the weekend with a major night operation on Saturday, after which 29 indiscriminately parked vehicles were impounded.

The enforcement team which was led by Yinka Egbeyemi, a Chief Superintended of Police, also raided the Ahmadu Bello Way, dismantling all illegal structures and shanties which harboured miscreants and ensured that the wreckage were carted away by LAWMA trucks as the operation progressed.

The operation which lasted till the wee hours of yesterday affected Adetokunbo Ademola, Olosa,, Oko Awo and Oyin Jolayemi streets.

Vehicles, including those that were parked at prohibited locations like walkways, setbacks and the frontage of EKO Hotels and Towers were towed by LASTMA.

Some of drivers and owners of the vehicles who resisted the exercise and attempted to drive away vehicles that were being towed were arrested and released on bail. Egbeyemi, who said the enforcement campaign in Victoria Island/Ikoyi is a relentless one, added that it will continue until all observed environmental nuisances are removed