The international tennis contest between the Ikoyi Club players and their host, Accra Lawn Tennis Club continues today at the tennis courts of the Ghanaian club.

Rita Nwanye and Aminat Lawal are the female players expected to be in action this evening in Accra.

Also, Jibunor Walter, Ohgunseye Oguniyi, Adedayo Shobitan, Obafemi Olugbenga, Chinedu Okwuosa, Bola Ayorinde, Hilary Eledu and Bimbo Okubena will also be on duty in the male cadre of the international tennis fiesta.

Others expected to also feature are Nwaokolo Ekenedilichukwu, Ebhohimen Pascal, Okoronkwo Banabas, Ajayi Olakunle, Effiong Iyang and Alawiye Kolawole.

Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Bimbo Okubena, explained that the Ghana trip was sponsored by Zenith Bank, Rainoil Ltd. Air Peace, Chief Mike Nwokoni and the members of Ikoyi Club Tennis Section.

“We are truly having fun since we arrived here Thursday morning.”