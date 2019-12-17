The international Tennis Tournament that has 26 members of the Ikoyi Club 1938 in attendance ended on Sunday, at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club, Ghana.

The members also returned on Sunday.

In 2018, the international tournament aimed at fostering bilateral business relationship within the ECOWAS region took place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Accra trip was sponsored by Zenith Bank, Rainoil Ltd. Air Peace, Chief Mike Nwokoni and the members of Ikoyi Club Tennis Section.

The four–day event was fun-filled for the members such that one of the star players of the team, Kelvin Obiegbunam, was elated about the entire tourney.

Obiegbunam noted that the members and the Ikoyi Club tennis section management would benefit from the trip.

At the international tournament, Rita Nwanye and Aminat Lawal displayed so much skill in the female singles, while Bola Ayorinde, Hilary Eledu and Effiong Ejehiwease did the same in the male Singles A and B cadres of the tournament.

Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Bimbo Okubena, was full of praises for the sponsors who made the trip to Ghana possible.

“We learnt in many ways in Accra, and we are happy to be back with good memories. Our sponsors have been amazing and we appreciate their partnership with the club,” Okubena said.