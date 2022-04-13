Arrangements have been concluded by the tennis section of the Ikoyi Club, Lagos to stage a tennis clinic for the younger one in the forthcoming Easter holiday period.

A five-day Clinic and tournament have been scheduled to start on Tuesday April 19 at the club to boost the Easter season for the young ones.

Captain of the Tennis section, Ekene Nwakolo, said on Tuesday that the tournament would be for players between the ages of 5 and 16.

He noted that the first two or three days of the programme would be for clinic while the remaining would be for tournaments.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Everything is set. We expect the young ones to learn more and have a good time during the clinic/tournament. Our aim is to produce future stars because once they know the foundation, they can get better with keen interest,” Nwakolo said.

The Chairman of the tennis section, Akeem Mustapha, enjoined parents to support their kids to actualise their potentials in sports generally.

“What we are doing is a foundational programme that could be the beginning to stardom for some of these young ones. We thank our sponsors, Leadway Assurance, for supporting us to arrange this for the kids,” Mustapha stated.