The tournament leg of the Ikoyi club holiday tennis clinic takes place today at the tennis courts of the prestigious social club.

A total of 16 coaches have been working with over 70 young tennis players in various categories since Monday April 12. The top performers during the five days intensive coaching are expected to compete for honours today.

In the Girls under 10 cadre, Chinyere Chukwueke and Somto Onuoha are the stand out smashers while in the Boys under 10, E mmanuel Afammbonu and Mayomide Orungbeja are expected on parade.

In the Girls under 13, Denisa Mandela – Otaru and Omotola Oladejo will be among the contestants while in the Boys under 13, Lamar BabaEko and Kobi Ajere will file out for contest. Also in the Girls under 16, Mofopefoluwa Akinyemi and Omosefe Akpata willl be among the finalists just as Louis BabaEko and Benjamin Okoronkwo will be on parade in the Boys U-16.