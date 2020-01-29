The Ikoyi Club Tennis session is rolling out its activities for the year, with a double Tennis Championship, which enters crucial stages today at the elite club.

The tournament, which started on Monday, is sponsored by ARM Pensions and it will feature Men’s Doubles, Ladies Doubles and Veteran Doubles events.

Already, club members were excited with the take-off of activities after experiencing a loaded 2019, which witnessed many tournaments and ended with an international tournament in Accra, Ghana.

Chairman of the Tennis section, Bimbo Okubena said he was particularly happy that ARM Pensions had joined the list of sponsors of tennis at the club.

He expressed optimism that many more tournaments would be staged this year at the club.

Okubena said: “This is just the first event of this year and we have many others coming up. Some are annual events, while some new ones will also be staged.

“We thank the management of ARM Pensions and we believe it is the beginning of a good relationship. I am also glad that the turnout of members was huge for the ongoing event. I am positive that this year’s events will be bigger and better than 2019 tournaments.”

In the double pairings released, Lasore Olayemi and Ezomo Imokuedo are competing along with the pair of Hilary Eledu and Ishmael Nwaokocha while MD of ARM Pension, Wale Odutola will also feature just as Okubena, chairman of the tennis section, will also vie for honours.