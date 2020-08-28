A prominent member of Ikoyi Golf Club, Danie Meyer that had won many laurels at the amateur golfing competitions has highlighted the numerous benefits derivable from the game.

Meyer was a winner of the 2019 Order of Merit and Club’s Championship best Net-Score at the Ikoyi Club. He also participated at the FBN golf tournament last year. He was the winner of hole in one number two in October 2019 during Lagos Scottish Caledonian Tournament among many laurels to his credit.

The South African who claimed to have been in Nigeria for more than 10 years said golf presented a great opportunity for him to expand his business network while describing the game as something that has guided his personal development over the years, and keeps him humble, taught him respect and how to empower people.