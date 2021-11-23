By Lukman Olabiyi

Members of the public have been called upon to give useful information or submit memoranda that could help to unravel the cause of the 21-storey building that collapsed in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, which led to the death of over 40 people.

The chairman of the panel set up on the incident, Toyin Ayinde, made the call yesterday, while giving an update on their activities. He disclosed that the panel had already visited the site of the incident and hospital to get information from some of the victims of the incident.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

It will be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on November 4, inaugurated the Tribunal of Inquiry into the collapse of the 21-storey building on No. 44 B,C,D, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The governor gave the panel 30 days to submit its report on the cause of the incident which occurred on Monday, November 1, to forestall future occurrence.

Giving an update, yesterday, Ayinde urged members of the public with credible information of direct bearing to the collapsed building incident to send such to [email protected] on or before Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

He also gave terms of reference of the panel as follow: To determine the cause(s) of the collapse of the 21-storey building under construction; whether there was full compliance with the physical planning, building, building materials testing, laws and regulations in Lagos State by the developer or by any other person; or whether there was any supervisory oversight or enforcement lapses on the part of any of the relevant regulatory authorities in the State.

Others include investigating and procuring from all listed professionals on the project, their contracts of service, drawings, minutes of site meetings, schedules and all other relevant documents that may assist in the inquiry; investigating and conducting necessary tests on materials used for the construction of the collapsed building.

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline.com)

The panel is also expected to make recommendations on how to best ensure the safety of the construction space and prevent building collapse in the state, both for development of projects and to ensure an effective and efficient regulatory environment; just as it will recommend disciplinary action or prosecution of any person or corporate body found culpable.

Meanwhile, the tribunal began formal interviews with witnesses from Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in order to identify the roles played in the activities that led to the collapse of the building, and received the report from the consultants who conducted verticality tests on the remaining structures standing in the premises of the collapsed building, while the results of the tests on the construction materials were still being awaited.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .