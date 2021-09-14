By Alawode Omotunde

In commemoration of the 2021 International Youth Day, Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, District 404A1, in collaboration with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), recently decided to catch them young by engaging youths on environmental issues.

To mark the day, the club decided to have a programme for students of Master Moulder International School, Lekki, and Lekki Peninsula College.

The event, tagged “Importance of Proper Waste Disposal, Using the 3Rs,” was aimed at inculcating in the youths the importance of proper waste disposal wherever they find themselves.

Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club, 2021/22 president, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf, said the objective of the programme was to sensitise the pupils on challenges so that society will be better tomorrow.

“We know the impact of waste management on global climate change and how it is affecting us here considering that Lagos is a lowland area and we suffer a lot because of global warming.

“Again, Lagos is an aquatic state and we know the impact as well as the implication of waste in the ponds, rivers and the effect on fishes.

“That is why we fixed this meeting in collaboration with LAWMA,” he said.

He mentioned five focus areas through which the club would reach out to the community: environment, diabetes, vision, hunger and paediatric cancer.

According to him, the environment was his second project as the president of the club, noting that his first project, done in July (hunger month), took place in the Obalende axis.

“We did food collection package for more than 168 people in the society. We have our presence in over 200 countries with a membership globally of 1.5 million.

LAWMA head of unit, assistant director, Adedeji Victor, applauded Lions Club for embarking on the social responsibility in assisting LAWMA to teach the schoolchildren how to manage waste products.

After his speech on the importance of proper disposal of the waste in the environment, the agency also donated a bin segregation centre to Master Moulder International Academy.

“Improper disposal of waste in Lagos State is huge; if the citizens are not abiding by proper waste disposal management, considering the population, considering the socio-economic activities, you will have continuous unwholesome environment, you will have continuous littering in our streets,” he said.

He admonished residents to pay for services rendered by the authority, saying: “If people don’t pay for these services, particularly the PSP, it would affect this agency’s performance in carrying out its daily task of making our environs neat.”

Past president of the club, 2017/2018, Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, said, by imparting skills to the youths, they would be able to enlighten their friends with what they learnt from the event.

“If they see anyone dumping ‘pure water’ (sachet water) nylons or littering the streets with empty water bottles, they now understand the ways to separate it from normal waste, using the 3Rs methods of reduce, reuse and recycle.

“August is tagged International Youth Day in the Lions Club calendar all over the globe.

“As International Youth Day, Lions Club has already given permission to all Lions all over the world to celebrate the day. Reason Lions Ikoyi decided to engage the youths on the importance of proper waste disposal.”

According to her, the club also collaborated with Lagos State during her tenure.

“We collaborated with Lagos State Vaults and Gardens and they gave us a garden to reconstruct on Awolowo Road, the garden is still there,” she said.

Youth committee chairperson of the club, Afolake Ogunkoya, said the event was, indeed, eye-opening, adding that, before now, she did not have the idea of the 3Rs.

“I did not know how to dispose off waste using the segregation method, but now I have learnt how to reduce my waste and how we can separate recyclable waste from reusable waste. It is quite an experience,” she said.

Master Moulder International School’s founder, Titilayo Shonaike, was full of gratitude to the Lions Club and LAWMA for the knowledge acquired by the students in waste disposal.

“The event is worth it and it is going to have a long impact on the children. They now understand they don’t need to dump everything together and can even make some money from waste by recycling,” she said

