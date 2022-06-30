Ikoyi Lions Club will today unveil a new leadership as the current president Abdulkarim Yusuf has served out his mandatory one year term

In a brief handover ceremony, the paraphernalia of office was handed over to Fatai Raji Taiwo, the new President who takes over the insignia of office of the President and the symbol of his authority which include’s the Medallion and the Gong.

Before the the handing over ceremony, there was a briefing by the Outgoing President Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf where he explained to the incoming President the efforts of his administration in positioning the Club in the District, he talked on the Club financial status, Membership, the Monthly Service activities among others issues.

He emphasized the Challenges especially with membership and Due payment. He promised the incoming President of his full support.

The Outgoing and the incoming President inspected and verified the Club properties to be handed over before signing the handover note.

In his brief remarks, the incoming President thanked members of Lagos Ikoyi Lions Club for the confidence reposed in him and promised to do his very best to ensure the standard so far achieved is maintained.

Present at the brief handover ceremony are the Zone 1A Chairperson and the Club Marketing and Communication Chairperson Lion TPL Soledotun Abdulkarim- Yusuf, the Club Secretary Lion Abiodun Shobande and the Club Treasurer Lion Fatai Balogun.