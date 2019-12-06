Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Eight officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) have been suspended over their alleged role in the electrocution of five inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos.

They have been directed to proceed on suspension to enable unfettered investigation into the sad incident.

A statement issued in Abuja today by Francis Enobore, Controller of Corrections, said the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), had approved the suspension.

The two paragraph statement reads: “The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) have approved the suspension of seven senior officers and one junior personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service over the unfortunate electrocution of five inmates of the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Lagos in order to facilitate unfettered investigation into the sad incident.

“The letter signed by the Secretary of the Board, Mal. Hassan S. Yakmut, stated that the indicted officers were placed on suspension pending the determination of the Discipline and General Purpose Committee of the Board.”