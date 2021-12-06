In accordance with their humanitarian services to mankind and in continuation of the idea behind what they call Star Project, Rotary Club of Ikoyi (District 9110), after one month, has revisited Wahab Folawiyo Secondary School in Ikoyi, Lagos to distribute over 500 sanitary pads to the girls of the school.

The event was held at the Wahab Folawiyo Secondary School, in Ikoyi on Thursday. December 2, 2021.

Rotarian Sir Uche Obienu, President, Rotary Club of Ikoyi, while speaking to the media on the objective of the exercise he said, “We are here to do the second phase of our star project which is provision and distribution of sanitary pad to over 500 young girls of this school.”

Obienu also commented on the choice of Wahab Folawiyo Secondary School; he stated that it was done after a painstaking assessment and evaluation, “We did need assessment where we went to different schools and found out the particular one that has peculiar need, so we discovered that Wahab Folawiyo, the girls here, you know, it is government school, you know how things are in our country where people who attend government schools, the financial condition and situation of their status, so we decided to pick this school and make sure that, the girl-child being area of focus of Rotary Club International President, making sure the girl child is being taken care of, so we cue into that as a club and then we focus on that towards allying ourselves with President’s objective and directive.”

